SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested after being accused of threatening another person with a gun.

Around 8:20 a.m. Monday in the area of Albany and Craig Streets, police said John Davis, 62, reportedly brandished a gun during an argument and threatened someone. After his arrest, a search of an apartment on Craig Street produced two handguns along with fentanyl and cocaine.

Davis is facing multiple charges, including two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Intent to Sell), one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and one count of Menacing in the Second Degree.