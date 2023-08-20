SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been arrested following a firearm investigation, according to the Saratoga Springs Police Department. Raki Johnson, 25, faces multiple charges.

On August 20 at 12 a.m., an officer on foot patrol in the area of Caroline Street encountered Johnson in a parked car with an expired registration. Upon further investigation, the officer noticed a 9mm semi-automatic Taurus handgun in plain view in the vehicle’s rear passenger compartment.

Johnson was then taken into custody. The firearm was recovered from the car with nine rounds of ammunition, and police discovered that the gun had been reported as stolen to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

Johnson was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned in the City Court of Saratoga Springs, remanded to the custody of the sheriff’s office on $15,000 bail, $30,000 bond or $150,000 partially secured bond, and is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.