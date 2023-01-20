SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Sheriff’s office arrested Bryan S. Pallone, 35 of Schenectady after an investigation into cocaine sales within Saratoga County. Pallone is currently incarcerated in Schenectady County jail.

Saratoga County sheriff’s office reports Pallone is incarcerated pending 29 open cases, 19 of which are felonies. Authorities explain this does not include additional multiple warrants that have yet to be executed throughout the Capital Region, involving mostly larceny related offenses. Pallone was arraigned in Clifton Park curt with a bail set for $100.

Pallone is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, one count criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and one count criminal possession a of controlled substance in the fourth degree.