BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, State Police of Brunswick arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery that occurred on September 13 at the Plaza Discount Wines & Liquours. Police say that the victim in the incident had made a purchase when Elijah Gholson, 31, of Schenectady, stole their wallet and fled the scene.

Police were later able to identify Gholson as the suspect with the assistance of the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center and the Schenectady Police Department. Gholson, who was already being held at the Schenectady County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, was arraigned at the Brunswick Town Court. He was then transported back to the correctional facility.