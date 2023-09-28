ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been arrested following an investigation into a 2022 shooting that took place in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department. Felipe Ermolenko, 22, is facing multiple charges.

On September 2, 2022 at 12 a.m., police responded to the area of Manning Boulevard and Lark Drive following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of gunfire and a 23-year-old woman who had sustained a gunshot wound to her back.

The victim was tended to by emergency medical personnel on the scene before being transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The police investigation determined that Ermolenko reportedly fired multiple rounds from a 9mm handgun at the victim’s car.

Ermolenko was arrested on September 27 and was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned at the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.