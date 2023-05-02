SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police of Princetown have arrested a Schenectady man following an investigation into fraudulent checks. Zyaire N. Sheppard, 24, is being charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.

Police initially received a complaint that multiple fraudulent checks had been written on December 8, 2022. Investigators determined that Sheppard possessed two fraudulent checks valued over $4,800, and had conspired to deposit the checks into a bank account of another individual.

Sheppard was arrested with the assistance of the Schenectady County Probation Office. He was transported to the Schenectady County Correction Facility to await arraignment.