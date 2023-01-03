SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested on December 28, 2022, following a stolen purse investigation. Sylvester Flora, 26, faces several charges.
On December 14, 2022, around 7:04 a.m., troopers received a report of a purse that was stolen the evening prior in Rensselaer. Police say their investigation lead to Flora, who allegedly used a bank card in the purse multiple times in different places in the Albany area. He allegedly made $2,000 worth of unauthorized charges. He was identified with the help of the Colonie Police Department and is allegedly suspected of multiple thefts throughout the area.
Charges:
- Second-degree identity theft (two counts)
- Fourth-degree grand larceny
- Third-degree identity theft
- Petit larceny
Flora was processed at the Albany County Correctional Facility. He was in custody on other unrelated charges. He is set to appear before the court on a later date.