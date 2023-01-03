SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested on December 28, 2022, following a stolen purse investigation. Sylvester Flora, 26, faces several charges.

On December 14, 2022, around 7:04 a.m., troopers received a report of a purse that was stolen the evening prior in Rensselaer. Police say their investigation lead to Flora, who allegedly used a bank card in the purse multiple times in different places in the Albany area. He allegedly made $2,000 worth of unauthorized charges. He was identified with the help of the Colonie Police Department and is allegedly suspected of multiple thefts throughout the area.

Charges:

Second-degree identity theft (two counts)

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Third-degree identity theft

Petit larceny

Flora was processed at the Albany County Correctional Facility. He was in custody on other unrelated charges. He is set to appear before the court on a later date.