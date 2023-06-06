EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested following an interagency investigation into stolen credit cards. Kobe J. Richmond, 22, was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree and three counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

On March 22, the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Agency contacted New York State Police about credit cards stolen from a vehicle in Lenox, MA. Police say the cards were being used in East Greenbush, NY.

Investigations determined that Richmond possessed the multiple stolen credit cards and had used them to make purchases at Target in East Greenbush. The purchases totaled over $1,000.

Richmond surrendered himself to the police. He was released with a ticket to appear in East Greenbush Town Court on June 22.