SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested on Monday following a shots fired incident on Summit Avenue in Schenectady. Shabon Harris, 44, faces several charges.
On Monday, around 4:38 p.m., officers responded to Summit Avenue in Schenectady for reports of shots fired. On arrival, law enforcement found multiple shell casings and received information that the suspect was inside a home on the street.
Charges:
- First-degree reckless endangerment
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- First-degree attempted assault
Officers surrounded the home and were able to take the suspect, later identified as Harris, into custody without incident. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and found a firearm inside.