SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested on Monday following a shots fired incident on Summit Avenue in Schenectady. Shabon Harris, 44, faces several charges.

On Monday, around 4:38 p.m., officers responded to Summit Avenue in Schenectady for reports of shots fired. On arrival, law enforcement found multiple shell casings and received information that the suspect was inside a home on the street.

Charges:

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree attempted assault

Officers surrounded the home and were able to take the suspect, later identified as Harris, into custody without incident. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and found a firearm inside.