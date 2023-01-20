WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Alexander Marcano, 43 of Schenectady on January 17. Marcano allegedly failed to follow commands from police ending up in a car chase.

On January 17 around 1:20 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on State Route 9 in Moreau for vehicle and traffic violation. Police report Marcano did not have a valid license and failed to follow troopers’ instruction, ultimately fleeing from the scene in the car. A car chase ensued, which ended when Marcano lost control of the car and crashed on the shoulder of State Route 9 in Wilton. Officers explain Marcano fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody, continuing to actively resist arrest. After an investigation, police report they found what appeared to be a handgun in the car, it was later determined to be a pellet gun.

Marcano was charged with first degree reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.

Marcano was transported to Wilton state police for processing. He was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail. Marcano and the vehicle involved in this incident match the description of a suspect involved in multiple local commercial armed robberies, and the investigation is ongoing.