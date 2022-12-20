SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arraigned in Schenectady County Court on Tuesday, on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, among other charges. Anthony Romero, 24, was arrested back in November.

On May 30, around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 800 State Street for a report of shots fired and a man laying on the ground. The victim, Treavine Tate, was pronounced dead after being taken to Ellis Hospital. It was his 21st birthday.

Members of the Schenectady Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, located on Hulett Street, between State Street and Albany Street.

Romero appeared in court and entered pleas of not guilty to all four counts of the indictment, was taken into custody, and held without bail. Romero also faces two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence.