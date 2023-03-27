NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested and is accused of forcibly entering a home and burglarizing it. William Thompson, 53, is also accused of strangulation, among other things.

On Sunday, around 12:18 a.m., New York State Police responded to a Nassau home for a report of an altercation. Police say Thompson knew the victim and forcibly entered their house without permission. Thompson allegedly refused to leave and caused physical damage to them, as well as their home and car. He allegedly fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Charges:

Second-degree burglary

Second-degree strangulation

Third-degree criminal mischief

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree harassment

Police say Thompson surrendered himself to Schodack State Police, where he was arrested and processed. He was arraigned at the Schodack Town Court and is held at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility without bail.