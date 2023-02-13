WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man who was accused of stealing seven snow blowers within a month is now facing an additional charge. Byran Pallone, who was initially arrested in January, now faces the charge of fourth-degree grand larceny.

On November 16, 2022, around 8 a.m., troopers received a report from the Halfmoon Home Depot saying that five snow blowers had been stolen in the early morning hours of November 12, 2022. Police say that on December 12, 2022, two additional snow blowers were reported stolen from the Halfmoon Lowes. Police say their investigation led them to find Pallone was allegedly responsible for both thefts. Police also say Pallone had 20 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police say a continued investigation determined he stole multiple snow blowers from the Wilton Lowes. Pallone was taken from the Schenectady County Correctional Facility, where he was being held on an unrelated matter, to the Wilton State Police and was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court. He was then returned to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to reappear in court at a later date.