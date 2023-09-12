SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested on Saturday following a child pornography investigation. Tyler Bechand, 34, is charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child.

An investigation stemming from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to law enforcement executing a search warrant at Bechand’s home in Schenectady on Saturday.

Law enforcement says the search warrant and investigation found Bechand possessed images consistent with child sexual exploitation. The State Police of Saratoga, Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, all took part in the investigation.

Bechand was arrested at his home and taken to Princetown State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Schenectady City Court on September 26 and was released.