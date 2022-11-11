WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-month investigation has turned up the alleged gunman after bullets flew on Ninth Avenue in Watervliet last May. According to police, Kamorah Johnson, 20, of Schenectady, shot someone in the leg on May 29, 2021.

On the day of the alleged shooting, a call came into the Watervliet Police for shots fired at about 10:10 p.m. After responding to the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue, officers found shell casings on the ground and located the victim, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening wound, police said. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Oct. 28, 2022, Johnson was located and arrested in Schenectady by the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force. He was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.

Felony charges:

Attempted murder

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal use of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

The Watervliet Police Department thanked the Cohoes Police Department, Green Island Police Department, New York State Police, Colonie Police Department, and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for their help in this matter. No further details were available early Friday.