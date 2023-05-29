SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police are searching for a potential suspect as a homicide victim has been identified. Police said Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, 44, was found dead on Pleasant Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

She died of trauma, but the exact cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Police said they are looking for Timothy Taylor, who has been identified as a person of interest. He is described as 5’9″ tall, 160 lbs., and a medium build. He also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Schenectady police. The U.S. Marshals office is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.