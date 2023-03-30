SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An abundance of local schools received fake active shooter reports on March 30. Unfortunately, on the same day, police explain Schenectady High School experienced a real threat.

Schenectady police report that on March 30, around 11 a.m., officers assigned to Schenectady High School were alerted by staff that a student’s family member was on campus and threated to “shoot up the school.” Police explain the male left campus and was located a short time later. The individual was identified as Zackery McWilliams, 24 of Schenectady. He was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat. McWilliams will be arraigned on March 30 in Schenectady City Court.