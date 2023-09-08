SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of five different charges. According to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office, Demar Reinfurt, 43, assaulted a woman inside his apartment with a hammer, resulting in a depressed skull fracture.

On March 27, 2020, Reinfurt used a hammer to assault a woman in his apartment, repeatedly hitting the victim on the head and hands. The victim suffered a depressed skull fracture and broken bones in both hands which required emergency surgery.

The Schenectady District Attorney’s Office says the assault occurred while the victim was locked inside his apartment. The apartment reportedly had a metal sliding gate which Reinfurt had locked, and soundproofed the windows.

Around 11 p.m. that same day, the Schenectady County Unified Communications Center got a call from a female saying “unlock the door” 14 times. The call also mapped the area of the apartment.

Once police arrived, they heard the woman screaming for help and began kicking the door trying to gain entry. Reinfurt opened the door at that time and police entered. The victim was found covered in blood with multiple injuries.

Charges:

First-degree assault

First-degree attempted assault

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree unlawful imprisonment

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

On top of 22 years in prison, Reinfurt faces five years of post-release supervision after his release, and an order of protection was issued for the victim in the case.