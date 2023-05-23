ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man with previous felony convictions was sentenced to 46 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm. Larry Peterkin, 46, admitted to possessing a 9mm Springfield Armory pistol and a .25-caliber Raven Arms MP25 pistol with a partially destroyed serial number on November 14, 2021.

At that time, Peterkin had several prior felony convictions. Under federal law, the convictions prevent Peterkin from lawfully having guns. Peterkin was also ordered to serve a 3-year term of supervised release after serving his prison sentence.