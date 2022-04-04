ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Muhammad Coleman, 42, of Schenectady pleaded guilty Monday in Federal Court to unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon, and to possessing and conspiring to distribute marijuana. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla Freedman and Timothy Foley, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division.

Coleman admitted that he worked with others selling marijuana, and also distributed the drug from his house from at least May to October 2021. He also admitted to possessing a 10 mm Caspian Arms handgun, which he was not allowed to have after a prior felony drug conviction. The DEA found the gun when they searched Coleman’s home on October 21, 2021.

Coleman faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as a minimum three-year period of supervised release once he’s let out. United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agnostino will sentence him on August 4, 2022.

Coleman agreed to forfeit $319,387 in proceeds from the marijuana conspiracy, along with nine items of jewelry collectively worth more than $100,000, which the DEA seized on October 21, 2021. This case was investigated by the DEA’s Capital District Drug Enforcement Task Force, which includes DEA Special Agents and investigators from state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Saratoga Springs Police Department, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.