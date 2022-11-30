NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people from Schenectady have been arrested after allegedly stealing over $3,000.00 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty at the Van Rensselaer Square. Faith Batcher-Gardner, 22, and a 17-year-old female accomplice were arrested on multiple charges.

Police say the two entered Ulta Beauty with bags, and allegedly began filling the bags with merchandise. Alert staff noticed them and notified the police, but the duo were already running out the door, according to North Greenbush police. Officers were in the area and saw them run toward a car parked at Capital Communications Federal Credit Union. Police surrounded them and took them into custody without incident.

Police say the two were in possession of $3,348.99 worth of stolen merchandise from the store. Chief David Keevern says this is the fourth large theft from this location in the past several days. Both were arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and released to return at a later date. According to police, the 17-year-old accomplice received an additional charge for a previous arrest and trespassing from a different location.

Batcher-Gardner Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Accomplice Charges: