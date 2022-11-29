SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schaghticoke man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation. Joseph Forhan, 48, faces multiple charges.

On November 16, members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested Joseph Forhan for allegedly promoting and possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation on the internet. Law enforcement received a cyber tip from the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is where the investigation stemmed from. Law enforcement also executed a search warrant at his residence.

Forhan was processed at Brunswick State Police and arraigned at the Schaghticoke Town Court. He is held at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

