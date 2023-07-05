SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schaghticoke man was arrested on Monday following a 15-month investigation. According to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s office, Dia Beshara, 39, gave a pregnant woman Mifepristone without her knowledge, causing a miscarriage.

Deputies say the investigation began when the victim reported that while she was pregnant, Beshara gave her the drug. She said he gave it to her without her knowledge, leading to a miscarriage.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

He was arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court and was released on his own recognizance. According to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, an order of protection is in place.