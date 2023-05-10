ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dino Savoca, 61, pleaded not guilty to grand jury charges in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The indictment alleges that Savoca intentionally caused the death of a hospitalized victim—his mother.

Savoca pleaded not guilty to:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree attempted murder

He’s accused of causing a standoff situation in March at Albany Medical Center Hospital. The indictment alleges that not only did he cause his mother’s death, that he brought a loaded gun to the hospital, and tried to kill a police officer near Ahl Avenue in Colonie on March 27.

Savoca will next appear in court on June 13 and will stay in custody pending a bail application. Follow along with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.