SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties woman was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly punching someone in a parked car and resisting arrest. Christine Diliberto, 43, allegedly spit in the arresting officer’s face while being arraigned.

On Wednesday at 6:44 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a report of a physical domestic dispute at the Mill at Saugerties apartment buildings. Police found Diliberto, who they said was intoxicated and punching a man in the car.

Police said she tried to kick out the front windshield, broke the rearview mirror off the car, and ripped off one of the windshield wipers. During the arrest, police said that Diliberto resisted officers, and that she kicked one after being taken back to police headquarters.

Charges

Third-degree criminal mischief (felony)

Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

Second-degree harassment (violation)

Diliberto was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and held at the Ulster County Jail without bail. She is scheduled to reappear in court on October 24.