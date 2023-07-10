SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties woman has been arrested following a trespassing incident, according to police. Meggin Cox, 59, is facing multiple charges.

On July 6 at 4:52 p.m., police responded to a residence on Pine Grove School Road in Saugerties for the report of a trespass. Upon arrival, officers found that Cox had illegally entered the apartment of a former acquaintance and was refusing to leave.

Police took Cox into custody and transported her to Saugerties Police Department HQ for processing on the charge of second-degree criminal trespass. While being processed, police say Cox struck an officer in the face, resulting in an additional charge of second-degree harassment.

Cox was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date to answer her charges.