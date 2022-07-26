SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Police Department is looking for a van that was reported stolen. Police said the van was stolen sometime between July 22 and July 25.

The white 2006 Ford Econoline E350 van equipped with a utility bucket was stolen from a place in Saugerties. The van’s New York registration number is 68229ML.

The stolen van (Saugerties Police Department)

Police said a license plate registration hit confirmed that the van was traveling southbound on I-87 near Peoples Road in Saugerties on July 26 around 8:30 a.m.

If you have any information or if you find the vehicle, you can contact the Saugerties Police Department at (845) 246-9800 or your local police department.