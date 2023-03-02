SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Miles Glasser, 19 on March 1. Glasser was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute that happened on Fawn Road.

On March 1 around 8 a.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a physical domestic dispute on Fawn Road in Saugerties. After an investigation, police found that Glasser had choked the victim and then struck the victim in the head with a glass jar. Police arrested Glasser on the charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation and third-degree assault.

Glasser was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and was remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 property bond $40,000 secured bond. Glasser is scheduled to re-appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on March 29 to answer his charges.