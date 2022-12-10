SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Sifu Sitayotin Jai, 61 on December 9. Jai was allegedly involved in an incident at a local Stewarts in Saugerties where he was harassing customers while drinking out of an open container.

On December 9 around 3:21 p.m., police responded to a 911 call at the Stewart’s shop on Main Street in Saugerties for a disorderly patron. Police report they identified Jai at the Stewart’s and managers told police he was harassing customers and using vulgar language. Police report Jai was very drunk and drinking from an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka. Officers explain Jai refused to comply and was then arrested.

Charges

Open container of an alcoholic beverage

According to police, after processing Jai was transported to the hospital by Diaz Ambulance due to his severely intoxicated condition. Jai was released on a police appearance ticket, scheduled to appear in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on December 19.