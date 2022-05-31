SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man has been arrested after a domestic incident involving a pregnant woman. The Saugerties Police Department said Enrique Plaza, 29, was arrested on May 29.

On Sunday around 9:20 a.m., police responded to a 911 call on Livingston Street for a reported physical domestic dispute. Plaza is accused of engaging in a physical altercation with the woman, in which he pushed and slapped her numerous times, threw cooking grease onto her body, spit in her face, and kicked her in the abdomen. Police said the woman is six months pregnant.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics. Police said Plaza also destroyed property belonging to her during the dispute. Plaza was arrested on scene.

Charges

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor)

Third-degree attempted assault (misdemeanor)

Second-degree harassment (misdemeanor)

Plaza was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance. A stay-away order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.