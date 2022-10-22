SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man has been indicted for allegedly setting fire to a home. The Saugerties Police Department said Timothy Benzenhoefer, 44, was arrested on October 21.

On June 25 around 1:45 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on Route 32A in Saugerties. Once there, crews found the home engulfed in flames.

Police said evidence from the investigation into the cause of the fire was later brought to an Ulster County Grand Jury. Benzenhoefer was then indicted.

Charges

Second-degree burglary (felony)

Third-degree arson (felony)

Second-degree criminal mischief (felony)

First-degree criminal contempt (felony)

Three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals (felony)

Two counts of act in manner injury to child less than 17 (misdemeanor)

Benzenhoefer was arraigned in Ulster County Court. He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail on bail for $500,000 cash, $1 million bond, or $2 million secured bond.

Saugerties Police were assisted on scene and in the investigation by the Ulster County Fire Investigation Unit, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Saxton Fire Department, Centerville Fire Department, Malden-West Camp Fire Department, Saugerties Fire Department, Glasco Fire Department and DIAZ Ambulance.