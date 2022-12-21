SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man was arrested in connection to a house robbery earlier this year. Kirk Shultis Jr., 33, faces a second-degree burglary charge.

On September 30, Saugerties Police responded to a past burglary complaint located at a private residence on Market Street Extension in Saugerties. The owner of the house reported to police that someone had broken into their house and stole personal belongings, such as jewelry, paintings, Cooper Pipes, and $75,000 in cash.

Police say their investigation lead to the arrest of Shultis on Wednesday. He was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and sent back to Ulster County Jail. Shultis was arrested for a different alleged burglary charge earlier this month.