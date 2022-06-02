ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sean M. Guditus, 32 of Saugerties, was arrested by Saugerties Police on Wednesday. Guditus has been charged with attempted assault 3rd degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police responded to Manor Lane on Wednesday for a report of an alleged domestic dispute with a child involved. Police say that their investigation determined that Guditus struck and shoved the victim several times during a domestic dispute.

Police say Guditus was taken into custody and processed at SPD Headquarters. He was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court by Judge Kraft. Guditus was released on his own recognizance with a no-harass order of protection issued on behalf of the victim, according to police.