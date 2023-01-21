SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man was arrested for the second time in less than 24 hours on Friday night. Richard Marinello, 33, now faces additional charges following his first arrest.

Marinello was arrested on January 19 after allegedly choking and assaulting a victim in Saugerties. Marinello allegedly struck his victim several times before choking them. Police say this caused the victim to not be able to breathe and lose consciousness. He was initially arrested and charged with second-degree strangulation and third-degree attempted assault. He was arraigned and released and was issued a full stay-away order of protection.

Later on January 20, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Police say Marinello was inside a house with the same victim. He was arrested and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters, charged with second-degree criminal contempt of a court order. He was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and is held at the Ulster County Jail.