SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man in Saugerties was arrested following a menacing incident, according to police. Marlon Galdamez-Navarrette, 41, is facing multiple charges.

On July 15 at 12:28 a.m., police responded to 79 Livingston Street in Saugerties for a report of an intoxicated man making threats of violence with a knife, allegedly telling the victim he was going to kill them. Upon arrival, officers took Galdamez-Navarrette into custody, and police say he was non-compliant during the arrest.

While being processed at Saugerties Police HQ, police say Galdamez-Navarrette refused to be finger printed and reportedly urinated on the booking room floor. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Disorderly conduct

Two counts of obstruction of governmental administration

Galdamez-Navarrette was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to the court on July 17 to answer his charges.