WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant following a burglary investigation dating back to November 2022. Matthew Doyle, 40, is charged with third-degree burglary.

On November 13, 2022, around 9:56 a.m., troopers responded to a property on County Route 405 in Westerlo for a report of damage done to the property. Police say an investigation found Doyle had forcibly entered the unoccupied property, caused damage, and taken items from it.

He was identified with the help of the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center and the Saugerties Police Department. He was taken to Latham State Police from the Ulster County Correctional Facility where he was being held on an unrelated matter. He was arraigned at the Westerlo Town Court and then returned to the Ulster County Correctional Facility.