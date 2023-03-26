SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man was arrested in connection to a stolen 1995 Ford Bronco and a large Bandit woodchipper attached to it. Mason Bell, 47, is charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny.

On Saturday, at 8:28 a.m., Saugerties police responded to the area of Myer Lane for a reported stolen Ford Bronco and bandit woodchipper. Later at 11 a.m., police found the stolen car behind a Big Lots Plaza on Route 212. They processed the car at the scene and released it to its owner. Approximately thirty minutes later, police arrested Bell in connection to the stolen car and woodchipper.

Bell was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance with a stay-away order of protection on behalf of the victim. He is scheduled to reappear in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on Sunday.