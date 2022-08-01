SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a utility van. The Saugerties Police Department said Jeffrey Traver, 39, was arrested on July 31.

On July 25, the utility vehicle was reported stolen to Saugerties Police. Police received information about the location of the stolen van on Sunday. Officers found the van in a driveway on Route 32 and identified Traver as the driver.

Traver was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police said Traver, a predicate felon, was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.