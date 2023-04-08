SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police report the arrest of John Monaghan, 52 of Saugerties. Monaghan was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute where the victim was assaulted.

On April 7, police began an investigation into a reported past domestic dispute that happened on April 4. Police explain the victim reported that she was assaulted by Monaghan. Police established during the dispute, Monaghan placed his hands around the victim’s neck, strangling them. Monaghan further grabbed the victim’s arm, throwing them out of the residence, and leaving several bruises on the victim’s arm. Monaghan was arrested on April 7 around 5:15 p.m.

Charges

Second degree harassment

Criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation

Monaghan was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court where Monaghan, was released on his own recognizance upon the court issuing a full stay away order of protection on behalf of the victim.