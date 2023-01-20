SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Richard Marinello, 33 of Saugerties on January 19. Marinello was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute where he assaulted and choked the victim.

On January 19, Saugerties police arrested Marinello after a domestic dispute on Old Town Road in Saugerties. Police report Marinello struck the victim several times and then choked the victim. This led to the inability of the victim to breath, resulting in them losing consciousness.

Marinello was charged with the following, second degree strangulation and a misdemeanor, third degree attempted assault. Marinello was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, where Marinello was released on his own recognizance upon the court issuing a restraining order on behalf of the victim.