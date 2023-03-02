ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of JoAnne Natalie, 64 of Saratoga Springs. Natalie was allegedly involved in misappropriating the funds of a veteran.

The office explains Natalie admitted that after being appointed as a fiduciary for a veteran, she stole, and misappropriated more than $50,000 of the veteran’s VA benefits. Natalie reportedly used the benefits deposited into the veteran’s account for her own personal ends between September 2019 and January 2021.

Natalie faces a maximum of five years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, a term of supervised release of up to 3 years, and restitution to the estate of the veteran and any other identified victims. Natalie will be sentenced on July 27.