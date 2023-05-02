BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Tabatha Heitzmann of Saratoga Springs was sentenced to two years of incarceration and one year of post-release supervision. Heitzmann was charged with Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Heitzmann was initially arrested after the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office raided 260 Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs and 104 Holly Lane in Wilton on December 29. According to police, the searches turned up scales, packaging material, fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth, and Xanax. Heitzmann was one of four suspects arrested following the raids.