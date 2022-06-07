ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Police arrested a woman on Tuesday. Renee Passino, 35 of Saratoga Springs, was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Police say that the charges stem from a follow-up investigation into a shot fired call behind the Holiday Inn on April 15. Passino allegedly possessed over 44 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of fentanyl, seven suboxone strips, over $14,000, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Charges:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance/ narcotic drug (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, narcotic drug with intent to sell (felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Passino was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court today and remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail. Police say the individual who fired the shot has yet to be identified and that part of the investigation is still ongoing.

