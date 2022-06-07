SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in October 2021. The Saratoga Springs Police Department said Tyler Lumia, 23, was arrested on a Saratoga County Court warrant on June 5.

On October 31, 2021, Lumia is accused of stabbing two people during a fight inside a business on Caroline Street near Putnam Street. One victim was a 35-year-old man who had multiple stab wounds to his torso. The other victim was a 26-year-old man who had a serious cut to one of his hands. Police said both victims required medical treatment.

Charges

First-degree assault (felony)

Two counts of second-degree assault (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Lumia was arraigned in Saratoga County Court on June 6. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail on $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond.