SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made following an investigation into a report of a sexual assault that happened on August 6. Police charged Joseph D. Freshwater with first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the police, officers located the victim and notified the Investigations Division. Freshwater was ultimately identified as the suspect. He was arraigned in the Saratoga Springs City Court on August 8 and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the activities of Freshwater is asked to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (518) 584-1800.