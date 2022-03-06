SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At around 1 a.m. Saturday, a Saratoga Springs patrol officer stopped a car on Spring Street for driving without headlights. The officer suspected the driver of driving while intoxicated and after further investigation, the man, 39, was placed under arrest.

After his arrest, police said a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol was found next to the driver. Preliminary investigations showed that the pistol was not registered in any state.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided at a later date. The Saratoga Springs Police Department said they “are so thankful that another loaded firearm was removed from the streets of Saratoga Springs.” Officer Zach Ferris is credited with the arrest.