SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department, there have been four reported robberies in Saratoga Springs since 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 19. Police believe these robberies could be related, given the physical descriptions of their suspect and how each incident took place.

Robberies:

Saturday, February 19 at 5 p.m. – Super Smoke N’ Save, 109 West Avenue

– Super Smoke N’ Save, 109 West Avenue Monday, February 21 at 1:45 a.m. – XtraMart at 154 South Broadway

– XtraMart at 154 South Broadway Monday, February 21 at 4:22 p.m. – I Love NY Pizza, 26 Congress Street

– I Love NY Pizza, 26 Congress Street Monday, February 21 at 4:30 p.m. – Post Time Wine & Spirits at 170 South Broadway

In each case, a man entered the store and demanded cash. There was no weapon used, no use of force, and no one was hurt, according to police.

This is an active investigation. If you saw any of these robberies take place, or think you may have information, you are asked to call the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (518) 584-1800. You can also call (518) 584-TIPS if you wish to stay anonymous.