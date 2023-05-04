WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to possessing drugs. Corey Saxton, 37, was initially arrested in July 2022.

Saxton was with two others when he was arrested. At the time, Saxton was an active parolee, and allegedly ran from police, leading to a foot chase.

He was arraigned in the Town of Malta Court and was sent to the Saratoga County Jail with no bail. According to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office, he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on February 23.

Saxton was sentenced to three and a half years in jail.