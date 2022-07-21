SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man has pleaded guilty in connection with a Halloween stabbing on Caroline Street. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Tyler Lumia, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, which is a felony.

On October 31, 2021, Lumia is accused of stabbing a man several times in the face and chest after a late-night dispute at a Caroline Street bar. The DA’s Office said the victim was rushed to Albany Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery that ultimately saved his life.

“Thanks to the quick response of the Saratoga Springs Police Department, this resulted in an assault charge rather than a murder charge. Responding officers, together with several Good Samaritans, were able to immediately apply pressure to the victim’s numerous stab wounds and stabilize him before he entered an ambulance. Further, the Saratoga Springs Police Department’s extensive evidence collection resulted in a tremendously strong case for us to prosecute,” said District Attorney Karen Heggen.

Lumia is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in state prison on September 14, 2022. The court will impose a Full Stay Away Order of Protection for the maximum period of time in favor of the victim.