SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested and arraigned on Thursday on an indictment regarding receiving and possessing child pornography, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Christopher Barry, 41, faces five to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The DOJ said that Barry’s indictment alleges between June 2021 and January 2022, Barry received child pornography, and on February 9, 2023, he had two phones containing child pornography. On top of a potential sentence, Barry faces a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of at least five years to life.